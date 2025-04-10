Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Approximately 486,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 96,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.87 ($0.02).
Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Up 33.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.94. The company has a market cap of £5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.37.
Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile
Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.
