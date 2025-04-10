Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading 33.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 1,232,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 831% from the average daily volume of 132,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Hydrogen Utopia International Trading Up 33.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.94.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

