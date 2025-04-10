Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Up 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.62). 42,064,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average session volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.55).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.79) price target on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Evoke Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £218.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.29.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Evoke

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,033.99). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($122,668.03). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke

