Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 14.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) was up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.62). Approximately 42,064,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average daily volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.55).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.79) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVOK

Evoke Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evoke

In other Evoke news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($122,668.03). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,033.99). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.