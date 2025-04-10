Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.68 and last traded at C$30.41, with a volume of 296134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OR. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -103.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Douglas Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total value of C$308,040.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$132,006.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,966 shares of company stock valued at $875,571 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

