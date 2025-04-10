NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.62 and last traded at $75.62, with a volume of 365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

NEXT Stock Up 7.6 %

About NEXT

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

