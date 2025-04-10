Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of GAIN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 185,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,824. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $467.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.02% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

