Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.
Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.
Gladstone Investment Stock Performance
Shares of GAIN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 185,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,824. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $467.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.12.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
