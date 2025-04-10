VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Plans Dividend of $0.17

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1708 per share on Friday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 8.0% increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
UITB traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $46.08. 162,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,398. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $48.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.