YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Plans Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:QDTY)

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2199 per share on Friday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ QDTY traded down $5.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.34. 16,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,812. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $52.55.

The YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

