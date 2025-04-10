VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2703 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 403.7% increase from VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NASDAQ:UIVM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.36. 551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033. The firm has a market cap of $224.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

