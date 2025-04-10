VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2256 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 80.6% increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

CDL traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $62.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,842. The company has a market capitalization of $320.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $70.76.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

