VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2025

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDLGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2256 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 80.6% increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

CDL traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $62.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,842. The company has a market capitalization of $320.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $70.76.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Dividend History for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.