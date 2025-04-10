VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.82 and last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 6426633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 221,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 283,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

