Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Trading Down 11.8% – Here’s Why

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 2,100,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,908,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.