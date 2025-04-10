iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,655,548 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the previous session’s volume of 1,501,663 shares.The stock last traded at $26.26 and had previously closed at $26.93.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

