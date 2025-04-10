Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:EOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 321220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.93.
About Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a working interest in the Orinduik block in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Trading Halts Explained
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.