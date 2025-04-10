Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading 4.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.98. 2,188,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,084,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.56.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CXB

Calibre Mining Trading Up 5.3 %

About Calibre Mining

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 2.08.

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.