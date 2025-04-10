Contrasting LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) & ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ)

ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report) and LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

ZOOZ Power has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiqTech International has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ZOOZ Power and LiqTech International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZOOZ Power 0 0 1 1 3.50 LiqTech International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ZOOZ Power presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.95%. LiqTech International has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 219.73%. Given ZOOZ Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ZOOZ Power is more favorable than LiqTech International.

38.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of LiqTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of LiqTech International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZOOZ Power and LiqTech International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZOOZ Power $1.04 million 17.62 -$11.76 million N/A N/A LiqTech International $14.60 million 0.97 -$8.57 million ($1.65) -0.89

LiqTech International has higher revenue and earnings than ZOOZ Power.

Profitability

This table compares ZOOZ Power and LiqTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZOOZ Power N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International -69.76% -76.05% -33.87%

Summary

ZOOZ Power beats LiqTech International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021. ZOOZ Power Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments. It also manufactures and sells silicon carbide ceramic filtration technologies for liquid and gas purification; and diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and sells liquid filtration systems, which are used for the marine scrubber systems, filtration of produced water, industrial applications, pool and spa water, food and beverage application, and silicon carbide membrane technology. Further, it provides flexible and plastics manufacturing products for machining, welding, bending, and solvent cementing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers through direct sales, systems integrators, distributors, agents, and partners. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

