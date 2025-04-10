Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 214,285 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $23,305,636.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,294,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,590,061.20. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $27,724,193.30.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total value of $27,171,338.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $30,413,470.05.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $27,687,764.85.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $27,632,050.75.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $7.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,926,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,846. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average is $133.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $166.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

