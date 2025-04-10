Jacqualyn A. Fouse Sells 7,497 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $194,172.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,798. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AGIO traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.31. 773,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agios Pharmaceuticals
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.