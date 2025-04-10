Jacqualyn A. Fouse Sells 7,497 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $194,172.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,798. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AGIO traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.31. 773,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9,296.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,069,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

