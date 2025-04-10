nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells $51,335.31 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Desmond sold 2,301 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $51,335.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,363.76. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sean Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Sean Desmond sold 7,880 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $164,376.80.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $164,108.40.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. 3,313,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,654. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.64, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in nCino by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 144,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 11.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on nCino from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of nCino from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NCNO

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.