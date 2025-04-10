Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Pamela J. Cramer Sells 20,760 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 20,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,248,506.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,229.26. The trade was a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of RYTM stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.83. 907,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,209. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

RYTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RYTM

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.