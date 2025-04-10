Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Pamela J. Cramer Sells 20,760 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 20,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,248,506.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,229.26. The trade was a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of RYTM stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.83. 907,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,209. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RYTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
