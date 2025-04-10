Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading Down 14.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price was down 14.3% on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00. The company traded as low as C$7.91 and last traded at C$7.96. Approximately 570,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 759,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.75.

The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -9.03%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

