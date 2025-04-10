STAG Industrial, Inc. Announces Apr 25 Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a apr 25 dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1242 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 15th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 147.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.93. 2,424,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,204. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Read Our Latest Report on STAG

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.