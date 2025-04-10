Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Stock Price Down 15.2% – Here’s Why

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.81 and last traded at $16.51. 425,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 954,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEI shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.96%.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Laurie H. Argo bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.43 per share, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,215.52. The trade was a 9.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEI. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $962,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

