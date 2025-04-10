Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.21), with a volume of 1687709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).
Mkango Resources Trading Down 5.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.97. The firm has a market cap of £66.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 2.17.
About Mkango Resources
Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mkango Resources
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.