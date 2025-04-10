Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 54286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Wealth Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.55.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.
