Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 10th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, General Electric, and Eaton are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are equities of companies involved in the development and deployment of technologies related to space operations, such as satellite communications, space exploration, and launch services. They often represent a high-growth sector driven by rapid technological innovation, significant government investment, and expanding commercial interest in outer space ventures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.26. 29,091,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,132,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $515.97. 4,689,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,191. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $539.00.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA stock traded down $6.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.70. 6,747,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,730,154. The stock has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.91.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

GE traded down $4.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,826. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a one year low of $146.78 and a one year high of $214.21.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN stock traded down $12.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,349. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.97. Eaton has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

