Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Research – April 10th

OSI Systems, NVE, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks represent shares in companies that develop, produce, or utilize materials and devices at the nanoscale for various industrial and medical applications. These stocks often belong to emerging technology firms with high growth potential, although they may also exhibit volatility due to the innovative and evolving nature of the nanotechnology field. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.73. 150,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.75.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.15. 13,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.05. NVE has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.58.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 76,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,597. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

NASDAQ CLNN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 15,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,132. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.46. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of VRPX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 14,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,437. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47.

