Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,928,185,000 after purchasing an additional 204,412 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total value of $250,596.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at $10,125,777.76. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total transaction of $39,897,337.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,507 shares of company stock valued at $334,165,387. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 12.8 %

META opened at $575.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $634.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.