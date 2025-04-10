Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Down 13% on Analyst Downgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) shares fell 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.25. The company traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.21. 9,558,569 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 4,811,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

