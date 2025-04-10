Lithium Stocks Worth Watching – April 9th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, and Rio Tinto Group are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are investments in companies involved in the discovery, mining, or processing of lithium, a critical component for batteries used in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. These stocks offer exposure to the growing demand for lithium, although they can be influenced by commodity price fluctuations, regulatory changes, and technological advancements in energy storage. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,996,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,834,809. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.52. The company has a market cap of $432.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,425,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,740. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $137.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Recommended Stories