Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 81.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.99. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on AM

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.