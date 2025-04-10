Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

