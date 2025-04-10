Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $10.68.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.