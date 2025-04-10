Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 104.4% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE THW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 98,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

