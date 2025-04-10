Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 538854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 225,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 153,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,421,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,304,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

