Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 160,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 53,380 shares.The stock last traded at $59.22 and had previously closed at $62.14.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $977.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 236,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

