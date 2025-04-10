JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 614303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JinkoSolar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Glj Research decreased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $13.08 to $10.95 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $740.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.55). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 1,592.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 121,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $2,846,000. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after buying an additional 67,223 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.