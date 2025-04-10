Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 472,351 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 284,739 shares.The stock last traded at $27.65 and had previously closed at $27.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TIGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGO

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Millicom International Cellular Announces Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s payout ratio is 202.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 52,638 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.