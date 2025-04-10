Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Decreased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,887,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782,169. The firm has a market cap of $246.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.88 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

