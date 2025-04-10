ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $1,050.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NOW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,073.93.

Shares of NOW traded down $40.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $785.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $884.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $974.96. The firm has a market cap of $161.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,353,517,000 after buying an additional 190,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

