Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,489 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 131.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 4.1% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after acquiring an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,582,568,000 after acquiring an additional 82,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.31.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $945.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $404.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $962.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $881.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.