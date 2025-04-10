Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Price Down 9% After Analyst Downgrade

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) shares fell 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00. The stock traded as low as C$15.06 and last traded at C$15.40. 4,803,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 6,032,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.92.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.11.

In other news, Senior Officer John F. Soini bought 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,313.20. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,934 shares of company stock worth $619,586. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.34. The firm has a market cap of C$28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

