Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Down 12.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Helmerich & Payne traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.01. 505,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,708,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.22.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.