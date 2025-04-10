W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WRB. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $50.73 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 22.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 10,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 29,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.5% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 73,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

