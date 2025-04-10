Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Price

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.10. The stock had a trading volume of 717,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 29,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $1,917,057.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,309.54. This trade represents a 39.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,360 shares of company stock worth $16,006,428. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.