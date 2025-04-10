Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $68.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.07.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 749,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,021,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,726,000 after purchasing an additional 627,865 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11,781.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 478,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 474,686 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,448,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after buying an additional 326,604 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

