Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $90.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 7.9 %

Jackson Financial stock traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 606,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,527. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.14. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $115.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

In related news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

