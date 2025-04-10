RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $271.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $277.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RNR

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE RNR traded down $5.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,710. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $208.98 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.