First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,675 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Foundation Advisors cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,155,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,720 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average of $155.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $358.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

