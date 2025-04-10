First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,975 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 338,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 373,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,840,000 after acquiring an additional 47,447 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,401,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,177,000 after acquiring an additional 350,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Danaher by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.11. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

